Metal arts show planned Dec. 9

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 11275 Durham Lane, McMinnville.

Artist Maggie Bowman is hosting the show along with the Heritage Center, the Yamhill County Historical Society’s museum.

Displays and demonstrations are planned, including blacksmithing, forging, computer-aided design, and gold plating. Bowman said visitors will see handmade replicas of ancient armor and swords, along with jewelry, sculptures and other metal arts.

The day also will include food trucks and music.

Local musician Jeff Rainoldi will play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dead Band from Salem will play from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, send email to margaretbowman1957@gmail.com.