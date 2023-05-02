Merlene Bustamante 1931 - 2026

Merlene (Meyers) Bustamante, aged 94, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, in Tigard, Oregon, with her son Bruce by her side. Born May 4, 1931, in Newberg, Oregon, she lived a long and fulfilling life dedicated to her family and cherished pursuits.

Merlene attended Newberg High School. After getting married and starting a family, she embarked on a career at Allen Fruit Company in Newberg, where she worked diligently for 16 years. Her commitment to her work was matched only by her devotion to her family. Merlene was married to Lauro Bustamante for 57 wonderful years until his passing. Together, they shared a love of travel and created countless memories that enriched their lives.

Family was at the heart of Merlene's life. She is survived by her son, Bruce Bustamante; sister, Lorene Kirk; brother, Frank Meyers; grandson, Mitchell Bustamante; granddaughter, Kari Ellsworth, and her husband, John Jr.; great-grandson, John Ellsworth III; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lauro Bustamante; her parents, Alma and Fred Meyers; as well as her siblings, Alvin Meyers, Frances Friedrich, and Stanley Brunson.

Merlene found joy in reading, traveling, and spending time with her loved ones. She can be described as hard working, extremely generous, and strong willed. Her dedication to providing love and support to her family left an indelible mark on those who knew her. She will be remembered for the warmth she brought into their lives and the legacy of love she leaves behind.

May Merlene's memory bring comfort to all who were fortunate enough to know her.