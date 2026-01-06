Merkley to hold town in McMinnville hall Friday

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will hold his first town hall of 2026 in McMinnville.

The public discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9, in the McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St.

Merkley also will hold town halls in several other counties Friday and Saturday, and throughout the state later in the year. He has made it a practice to hold town halls in every county annually since he took office in 2009.

He said it is important to him to talk “directly to folks in each county (so) my team and I can go to work for the interests and needs most important in each corner of our state.”