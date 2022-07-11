Merchants, nonprofits wing it with revised Turkey Rama

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
sisinmac
So truly disappointed this year. I miss the old days Turkey Rama with carnival rides, street sales and the turkey BBQ. Sad loss of what Turkey Rama began as, a celebration of the turkey farms in the area. Perhaps the name should be changed to reflect this disappointment. Maybe call it the "Yuppy Wine Festival"
Joel R
I'm all for tradition and am one who doesn't like change, but good grief the turkeys have been gone for decades! Hard to get excited about something called "Turkey Rama."
I would like to see it scrapped and have the entire town come together to celebrate the 4th of July. Fireworks, parade with fire trucks and American flags, carnival, games, fun run, watermelon eating contest etc etc. It would bring us all together. If there is one thing we can all unite around and agree on it's that we live in the greatest country in the world (just ask our friends to the south who risk life and limb every day to try to get here). Let's celebrate the 4th!!!