Memory Lane Sports 0307

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n The Class 3A state basketball tournament, held Thursday through Saturday in Coos Bay/North Bend, began with a transplanted Yamhill County rivalry. No. 1 Dayton took control as No. 9 Amity struggled from the field early; the Pirates led 20-6 at halftime en route to a 40-26 victory. Dayton plays No. 4 Salem Academy in the championship semifinals on Friday, March 6.

n Seven McMinnville basketball players and two coaches received honors from the Class 6A Greater Valley Conference.

Grizzly senior point guard Tanner Autencio was named to the all-GVL boys basketball first team as a unanimous selection. Fellow seniors Joey Chapman and Matthew Long received honorable mentions.

Head coach Willie Graham was named coach of the year and assistant Ryan McIrvin was named assistant Coach of the Year.

For the girls, senior Audrey McMillan was named all-second GVC team, and honorable mentions went to juniors Elizabeth Logsdon and Britney freeman and freshman Kayla Heuberger.

25 years ago

n McMinnville put the clamps on Sam Barlow senior Nick Hudson and would up running away with the Class 4A sub-tournament game, 62-48, continuing a five-game winning streak to win an unlikely state bid under first-year coach Sean Burke.

The combination of 5-7 freshman Dominic Doty, 6-2 sophomore Kyle Briggs and 6-4 senior Matt Hurl did much of the defensive work against Hudson. Mac super sub Ben Johnson got hot for Mac, coming off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. He continued to make a case for the Mr. March title for the Grizzlies, having also scored nine points in the second-round sub-tournament victory over Sprague. Mac will face Southern Oregon Conference champion Grants Pass on March 7.

Other key players for Mac are Jayson Pratt, a 6-4 senior, and 6-7 junior Travis Jones.

50 years ago

n After a tight beginning, Sheridan’s Spartans were able to pull away from Banks and defeat the Braves, 56-46, in Yawama League playoff action at McMinnville High School. Ken Bauman’s 23-point scoring effort led the Spartans. Craig Daniels produced 14 points for the Sheridan cause.

n Dayton’s Jim Freeborn burned the Sherwood squad with 32 points Thursday night at McMinnville High School. Senior guard Roger Lorenzen was able to contribute 14 to the winning effort. Dayton came out with an altered defense in the second half and the Pirates were able to hold the Bowmen offense to only eight third-quarter points. The Pirates were able to establish a nine-point lead at the end of the third and they never looked back

n With two games remaining, Howard Travel holds a commanding lead over city league youth basketball standings, at 8-0. Howard Travel already has defeated Crazy Catheters and Fortune Distributing and if Howard Travel can win remaining games against third place Young Life and winless City Sanitary they will receive the championship trophy.