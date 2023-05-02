Memory Lane 101025

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

n Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Steele made a traffic stop this week that likely saved a woman’s life. Responding to a report of a vehicle driving in the opposite lane on Highway 18 near Cruickshank Road, Steele stopped the vehicle and determined the 74-year-old woman at the wheel was not impaired by alcohol or drugs. Medics determined she was not suffering from a diabetic reaction either. But Steele felt something was wrong had requested she be transported to the hospital. It turned out she was suffering from bleeding in the brain. She was transported to OHSU and is listed in stable condition.

“Deputy Steele did a fantastic job of trusting that sixth sense he has developed over his career,” Sheriff Tim Svenson said.

n The Yamhill County Commissioners rejected 2-1 a proposal to contract for videotaping of their Thursday business meetings. Commissioner Allen Springer promoted the proposal, saying it would allow constituents to view the meetings for themselves, rather than having to rely on the News-Register.

Commissioner Mary Starrett said Springer was motivated by his dislike of the N-R’s coverage. She said she didn’t like it either, but said, “You cannot expect coverage of everything the commission does to be a love fest.”

25 Years Ago

n After the McMinnville City Council approved a sweeping downtown development plan, City Manager Kent Taylor was asked about the next step, one that would mean real, visible work being done. His answer was succinct, “Show me the money.”

“It’s an excellent document. It’s the kind of future thinking that needs to be done to make sure it stays as viable as it is today,” Taylor said. “But the council needs to be clear that this is going to take money and effort.”

One thing the city can begin soon is writing new design standards, City Planner Doug Montgomery said.

Although city officials don’t like to point fingers, one of the obvious reasons they’d like new deign codes on the books is to prevent the sort of architecture that sprouted up between Upper City Park and Oregon Mutual Insurance — the Citizens Bank building on Baker Street.

Consultant Mike Zilus warned new codes can be a dual-edged sword. “If you put too mane guidelines and too many restrictions on development downtown, you tend to push people away from wanting to be there.”

n What started as a routine traffic stop resulted in another meth lab bust early Tuesday, this time in one of McMinnville’s newer subdivisions near Columbus Elementary School. It was the sixth local bust in six weeks involving trade in methamphetamine. “We’ve got a real problem,” said State Police Sgt. Craig Durbin. “It is a growing trend.”

50 Years Ago

n After more than a week of turmoil, the atmosphere in the Dayton city government was described as “calm and cool” following a city council meeting, and a growing difference of opinion between Mayor Paul Jellum and councilors appears to have subsided.

The issue concerned a council decision to resume installation of utility pipelines around the proposed Palmer Addition subdivision, despite the current lawsuit with local landowner Fred Bienz to stop construction of 52 houses there. The mayor refused to execute the council decision on the grounds that the action might jeopardize the city’s defense in the case. Councilman Richard Freeborn resigned in protest and others threatened to resign or ask for Jellum’s resignation.

At the meeting, the council rescinded its decision following a discussion with attorneys representing the city.