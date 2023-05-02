Memory Lane 100325

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

n The grand opening of a small-town business doesn’t normally draw a documentary film crew, but it did this week at Chalice Farms in Dundee. As a line of more than two-dozen formed outside the marijuana shop, a videographer had a drone-mounted camera buzzing overhead to record the moment when it became legal in Oregon for adults to buy the drug for purely and openly recreational reasons. “It’s crazy,” said Chalice Farms founder William Simpson. “The world is changing.”

n McMinnville city staff unveiled plans this week for improvements on Alpine Avenue, the main arterial in the Northeast Gateway District, which is being targeted for redevelopment.

A consultant firm created two design ideas for the street. The first, dubbed the park concept, would turn half the right of way into a pedestrian walkway. Vehicle traffic would still have a straight shot through the area. The second, dubbed the fields concept, would route car traffic through a chicane, which would create a zigzag pattern serving to slow the flow — it was the clear favorite of the consultants.

n Over the objection of Chair Allen Springer, the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners approved securing financing for possible purchase of one of the buildings on the former Evergreen International Aviation campus, adjacent to the airport. The county wants to move its public works department into the new space at a cost of up to $2.5 million.

On Sept. 30, a trustee for the now-bankrupt Evergreen International Aviation filed a motion two sell two of the buildings to Kit Johnston Farms for $3.1 million. The county is interested in purchasing one of the two buildings from Johnston. They are among six vacant buildings up for sale on the former corporate campus.

25 Years Ago

n An Australian vintner has bought Argyle Winery, one of Yamhill County’s largest producers, from the Dundee Wine Co. New owner Petaluma Limited owns five similar-sized wineries in Australia, a country making its presence increasingly felt in the wine industry. Founder Rollin Soles said he will continue as winemaker and Cal Knudsen will remain the winery’s president.

n Apparently leaving controversy behind, a new go-kart track is getting underway on the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. By November, 120,00 square feet of asphalt weighing 1,700 tons should all have been laid. Fair Board Vice Chair Russ Christensen called the start of work on the track after two years of negotiations “very exciting.”

50 Years Ago

n Owners of downtown McMinnville businesses are interested in progress, in working together and in improving the core area commercial district. But there remains considerable opposition to specific proposals in the current downtown improvement plan. That was the message to city council members in another town hall meeting on the issue. The council is considering a plan prepared by Committee on Redevelopment (COR), calling for about $100,00 expenditure for parking lot facilities and Third Street beautification.

Cost was a major concern of opponents, along with the business owners worried the COR effort to slow Third Street traffic would hurt their operations.

Drawing the strongest audience response was a statement late in the meeting by Bob Ayers, manager of Bergreen’s market on Highway 99W.

“I’m not directly involved in the core area,” he said,” but I’ll tell you this — when a larger operation along the highway makes an improvement we pay for the whole thing. You people have a chance to do something collectively and if you miss it now you will have missed the best opportunity you’ll have for downtown improvement.”