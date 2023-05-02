Memory Lane 051625

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

n Grandhaven Elementary School operated as usual Thursday, after a phone call threatening children brought McMinnville police out in force Wednesday. Staff members greeted students as they arrived and police visited the building again as a precautionary measure. Attendance is down slightly and a talent show was postponed, superintendent Maryalice Russell said, but otherwise operations proceeded as usual. An unidentified woman phoned the school threatening to “kill a lot of kids,” said Capt. Tim Symons. Officers searched the building and surrounding area but found no threatening person, weapon or materials. Grandhaven students stayed in locked classrooms.

n The Willamette Valley Wineries Association had joined the Stop the Dump Coalition and local farmer Ramsey McPhillips in filing notice of intent to appeal Yamhill County’s recent approval of a Riverbend Landfill expansion plan.

Individual winery owners have grown increasingly vocal in opposition to the landfill, which they say harms their tourism lifeblood. The coalition of opponents not only filed formal notice with the county and the state Land Use Board of Appeals, but also sent notices to 380 parties who had asked to be notified of any further developments.

25 Years Ago

n Late Tuesday evening, when enough ballots had been counted for the race to be called, it was another former Evergreen Aviation executive, Murray Vinson, who called one-time colleague Donna Nelson with the news.

“I won!” Nelson shouted to her supporters gathered in the dining room of her west McMinnville home as she danced around with a cordless phone. “I won!”

In her first foray into electoral politics, Nelson beat McMinnville radio station owner Larry Bohnsack with 367 votes to spare in winning the GOP nod in House District 29. Although more than 1,000 ballots remained to be counted after elections workers went home shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Yamhill County Clerk Charles Stern said that wasn’t enough to swing the election. Nelson’s Democratic opponent, Linfield College professor Frank Nelson, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. He attributed the upset to her relentless campaigning, fully aware that he’ll be facing it himself this fall. Bohnsack attributed his loss in part to the fact that he was a pro-choice candidate running in a conservative county where his party’s rank-and-file members lean to anti-abortion candidates.

50 Years Ago

n The steel mill strike, which started in March, could have ended peacefully yesterday with narrow union acceptance of a new company offer. But, before union or company officials could breathe a sigh of relief over a conclusion, there was renewed violence between strikers and strikebreakers which may threaten immediate implementation of the contract. Seven Cascade Steel Rolling Mills employees were beaten, one badly enough to require hospitalization, at a Thursday contract meeting of United Steelworkers. The men reportedly were union members who had been crossing the picket lines, but nonetheless attended the meeting after receiving notice from the union.

Employees were released from work to attend the meeting after receipt of a promise that their safety was guaranteed by Steelworkers. Immediately after the voting, the men reportedly tried to leave the meeting and instead were assaulted by other union members. Police were anticipating several arrests stemming from the outbreak, which left Jeff Smith hospitalized and several others with badly split lips and torn clothes. Smith was one of three men named in a complaint filed in County District Court. Claims include one striker was hit by a heavy rock thrown from a car.