Memory Lane 041026

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 Years Ago

n If a person finds a way to make a better product, Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “you will find a broad, hard-beaten road to his house, though it be in the woods.” Emerson neglected to mention that, once there, visitors would settle in and watch “The Steve Harvey Show.”

If he had lived just 134 years longer, he might have seen a group of Elizabeth Crouch’s family and friends travel seven miles through the woods near Sheridan on March 23 to enjoy — literally — her 15 minutes of fame. That was the length of time Harvey devoted on his daytime talk show to highlight unusual inventions, including Crouch’s cupcake racks.

Crouch caught Harvey’s attention — and won a free trip to Chicago for the show — by inventing a rack of metal rings that enables the arts and crafts crowd to create flowering cupcake arrangements. The idea spawned three and a half years ago when she created the first dessert bouquet for her daughter’s baby shower.

n At last month’s McMinnville City Council meeting, the newly self-proclaimed South Downtown Association of Neighbors, dubbed SODAN, introduced itself to city officials and requested notice of future land use applications in its service area. The city staff, however, rebuffed the request because state statute requires notice only to officially recognized neighborhood associations. McMinnville has none at present, city officials say, and has no plans to create or recognize any.

25 Years Ago

n Yamhill County dog owners will pay more next year, in part to cover the cost of handling stray cats, which are not licensed. The increase is just one of several steps the county is taking to bail out its struggling animal control problem.

Sgt. Debra Walker, who oversees the program for the sheriff’s office, said it has been struggling financially ever since the county got out of the profitable but controversial practice of selling unwanted dogs to Oregon Health Sciences University for use in research. In addition, dog license revenue took an unexpected dip this year, and two federal grants ran out. It appears those two blows will leave it about $40,000 short.

50 Years Ago

n Kenneth Fender of McMinnville, a retired Route 3 mail carrier, has been associated with beetles nearly 40 years. He has approximately 50,000 of them in his Bug House, and he probably has the world’s most complete collection of Cantharoid (soldier) beetles of North America. He’s received five grant totaling 13 years work from the National Science Foundation through the Linfield Research Institute.

Although Fender was supposed to become a pianist and still has a Baldwin organ, his little-boy interest in crawling-flying insects surfaced when he was about 6. With a tennis racket frame and flour sack attached, he went collecting butterflies.

Fender now does line drawings of the distinguishing features of newly identified beetles. Not only does he travel the west in his VW camper, but thousands are mailed to him for identification.

A main objective of his studies is identifying species not previously discovered. He then gives them a name and writes a paper describing them. He’s described about 150 species.

He hazards a guess that Yamhill County has more than 1,000 species — from the smallest one in his collection, which is barely discernible without a microscope, to that 2-inch to 2 ¾-inch dark-brown June beetle which flies around McMinnville environs in the summer and has a nasty bite.

[Fender is the namesake of the Fender’s blue butterfly, first documented in the 1920s by biologist Ralph Macy, who named it after his friend.]