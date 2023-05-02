Memory Lane 032726

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 Years Ago

n A McMinnville soldier, the late Sgt. 1st Class Jeanne Balcombe, will be one of the first people honored at the new National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She was on duty at Camp Red Cloud in South Korea when she was shot Aug. 21, 1999. She was attempting to subdue an armed, drunken gunman who was threatening other soldiers. For her heroism in the face of danger, she was posthumously awarded the Soldier’s Medal.

n The Michael King Smith Foundation has submitted in federal bankruptcy court a notice of intent to sell the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum’s water park and space museum exhibit hall. Private aviation enthusiast George Schott has submitted an offer to purchase the buildings and the land under them for $7.7 million.

Last year, Schott purchased the museum’s theater and aviation exhibit hall from the now-defunct Evergreen Vintage Aircraft, also out of bankruptcy proceedings, and leased them back to the museum to permit their continued operations.

25 Years Ago

n Third Street got a boost this weekend, courtesy of a renovated 60-year-old theater and a 42-year-old movie.

The Mack Theater reopened Friday to a packed house after a yearlong hiatus. Theater operators said they sold tickets for all 516 seats for the initial showing of Alfred Hitchcock classic, “North by Northwest.”

You could tell something was different downtown an hour before showtime, when a line was already stretching away from the box office toward Third and Evans streets. The staff at McMenamins across the street definitely noticed later when hundreds of people spilled out of the theater, many of them heading to the restaurant and bar, packing the place until midnight.

n The Oregon Dairy Farmers Association, Portland General Electric Co. and Dayton dairy farmer Bernie Faber have found a new use for something cows produce a lot of — manure. Before being spread on cropland as fertilizer, the manure from Faber’s cows will power a generator capable of producing an estimated 100 kilowatts of sustained power for PGE. Fabor is providing the land — and manure — for the pilot project. It could result in methane generators becoming a common part of dairy farm operations.

50 Years Ago

n Six emotion-packed days of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hearings on KMCM [now KLYC] license renewal ended Tuesday. Final talks between counsel for both sides made it apparent that initial judge’s decision in the case is at least six months away or more.

KMCM is owned by Mrs. Judy Aldred of McMinnville (50%) and her father, Theodore H. Johansen of Rockester, Minnesota. General manager is her husband, Norman Aldred.

Initial complaints to FCC over station operation came from Yamhill County Assessor Kim Worrell through his attorney, K.D. Brand, and concerned alleged KMCM failure to provide equal time to a candidate whose opponent had been editorially endorsed during 1972 elections. Worell informed other 1972 political candidates of KMCM endorsements and of the FCC regulations which require opponents of those candidates endorsed by radio stations to: 1) be notified of the endorsement; 2) be offered script of the endorsement; and 3) be offered equal time to respond to the endorsement. Several of those candidates testified that those rules were not followed with respect to their candidacy.

The judge could recommend full license renewal (three years), probationary license renewal (one year) or license rejection.