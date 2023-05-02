Memory Lane 032125

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

n As the Yamhill County Commissioners deliberate whether to approve a 28-acre expansion at Riverbend Landfill, its future hangs in the balance. Without expansion, it will soon reach capacity, forcing the community to find another place to send its waste. That would have a direct financial impact on the county, which is currently collecting $1 million a year in tipping fees.

n Nineteen years after establishing a highway safety corridor along a wreck-strewn Highway 18 between McMinnville and Grand Ronde, the Oregon Department of Transportation is decommissioning it, citing crash rates falling below state average for the past five years. As of March 31, all corridor safety signs will be taken down, and the safety corridor designation will no longer be in effect.

At the time it was established, in August 1996, the highway was one of the most notorious in the state for crashes resulting in fatalities or injuries.

25 Years Ago

n Yamhill County has denied a McMinnville request for closure of Cruickshank Road. That leaves it up to the city to decide what to do next.

The city is in line for almost $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for aviation improvements, but only if Cruickshank Road is closed or moved. And just moving it the required 50 feet would cost an estimated $500,000. That would eat up a lot of the money needed for airport improvements. The problem is the road’s location: between Highway 18 and Airport Road. It crosses the outer edge of McMinnville Municipal Airport’s safety zone, and the FAA demands that zone be kept clear – even the last 50 feet of it.

n For years, the city of McMinnville has regarded the corner of Adams and West Second streets as an attractive piece of real estate, because of its proximity to the library, and now the city has a chance to buy it. City Manager Kent Taylor said the property has been identified in planning projects as a key parcel, and the city has twice approached owners Milo and Phyllis Elliott about selling However, they weren’t interested then. This time, the Ellliots approached the city. Final approval now hinges only on agreement by McMinnville Water & Light to help finance the acquisitions — a common practice, as the city is under very tight debt limits while the utility is not.

[The location became the McMinnville Fire Department station, now McMinnville Fire District, which is considering the long-term use of the downtown facility.]

50 Years Ago

n Three active McMinnville residents — Dr. Jonas A. “Steine” Jonasson, Mrs. Marilyn Craig, and Dennis Walker — Wednesday night were honored with distinguished service awards for 1974. Presentation was made at the annual awards banquet sponsored by McMinnville Jaycees. The event, held in the Elks Lodge, drew about 170 people and Portland television personality Jim Bosley. Special guests were Randy Landgraf and his family, who this month celebrate the one-year anniversary of McMinnville’s “I Love Randy” week held in support of his battle against leukemia.

n Team Three emerged as Knowledge Bowl Champions March 20. Team members are Marvin Horton, sixth grade; Dean Kadell, fifth grade; Mike Royer, fifth grade; Annette King (captain), sixth grade; Keith Denny, fourth grade; and Jennifer McBride, fourth grade.

n In accordance with Ecology Week, March 17-21, students are making an attempt to conserve energy and “unpollute” the school grounds. Students are car pooling or walking to school and making a serious effort to keep halls clean. Someone even brings their plants to lunch.