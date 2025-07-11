Memory Lane/Vintage NR: July 11, 2025

News-Register file photo##(July 11, 1965) Skateboarders like young Rich Lewis will have a real job in trying to impress the judges of the Turkey-Rama Skateboard contest to be held July 17. Judges Roger lshizu and Willie Chang, both of Hawaii, are expert surfboarders and will have a sharp eye out for mistakes. News-Register file photo##(July 11, 1980) Sarah Hodney, an employee at J.C. Penney, sports an original Mount St. Helens hat during Turkey-Rama sidewalk sales Thursday. The hat, complete with eruption, was one of three made and worn by her, Betty Warden and Claudette Garvin. Employees of businesses are competing for a $100 prize to be split among those with top hats and costumes. Judges are teacher Carol Scofield and Dean Johnson of KCYX. News-Register file photo##(July 9, 1980) Setting up of rides in the parking lot and on Evans Street at Second Street is a good sign Turkey-Rama festivities are about to get underway in McMinnville. The carnival opens tonight, and Mr. and Ms. Turkey-Rama will be selected in a 7:30 p.m. contest at the Town Center, Highway 99W and McDonald Lane. News-Register file photo##(July 11, 1970) For the Saturday races, 12 turkeys were dyed a multitude of colors. Here the birds get the beauty parlor treatment from Bill Stoller and two volunteers from the Upward Bound Program at Linfield. News-Register file photo##(July 11, 1975) Winnifred (Winnie) Combs recently celebrated 50 years in the grocery business. She began her career working at her parents’ store in Portland. Comb’s Grocery, 1215 N. Baker St. was founded by Winnie and her husband Arthur in 1946. Winnie is shown here with her son, Norman Combs, present owner of News-Register file photo##(July 8, 1955) Ed Arms, 225 Dayton Ave., brings in a carload of cherries to the McMinnville Fruit Growers Association receiving plant at 10th and Alpine St. The Fruit Growers, a cooperative venture, sends their cherries to the Kelly, Farquhar & Co. plant in Salem. Wednesday marked the first full day of receiving. News-Register file photo##(July 11, 1965) County law enforcement officers wait at the intersection of Highways 47 and 99W Wednesday evening, shotguns ready. The roadblock was set up after local authorities were informed that two ex-convicts, wanted in connection with a number of Oregon crimes, were heading from Gaston to McMinnville. The two hour roadblock was called off after those giving the tip looked at pictures of the two wanted men and decided that they didn’t resemble the ex-convicts after all. News-Register file photo##(July 5, 1955) Information on criminal activities will be spread throughout Oregon from this teletypewriting unit set up last week in the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Department. Members of the Yamhill County Court and law enforcement officers view the machine being demonstrated by Yamhill County Sheriff, W.J. Jones. News-Register file photo##(July 8, 1955) Largest of McMinnville’s off-street parking facilities is this full block between Fifth and Sixth streets and Davis and Evans streets. Several off-street areas have been set up by the city to combat increasing jamming-up of parking spaces in downtown McMinnville. Parking is available at reduced rates in most lots, while in this particular lot parking is free. These off-street parking facilities greatly lessen shoppers’ parking problems. News-Register file photo##(July 5, 1960) Oregon Forestry Department representative Cliff Ebert of Forest Grove consults with Eleanor Mitchell of Yamhill, on Trask Mountain, about her weather information. Eleanor’s big dog, Mike, looks on.

July 11, 2025 Tweet

Memory Lane/Vintage NR: July 11, 2025

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

- The former owners of the Riteway Meat Company, Jeffrey Payne and his wife, Sharon, face six counts of second-degree criminal mischief after abruptly shuttering their Dundee business, allowing more than five tons of customers’ meat to rot.

- Consuelo Christianson, representing the American Legion, was crowned Biggest Turkey following Friday Night’s lip sync contest. She topped the field with a rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A. (Proud to Be an American).” Veteran Gene “Gunny” Brandon joined her on stage while spectators stood to sing along and wave American flags.

The six participants raised $143,537 during three months of fundraising

25 Years Ago

- A long-running battle over water between farmers and fast-growing cities of Lafayette and Dayton is coming to a head. Yamhill County approved a plan by the two cities to develop a wellfield on farmland east of McMinnville, doing so over the objections of the Dayton Prairie Water Association. The group has challenged the action, first at the Land Use Board of Appeals, and now the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Dayton City Administrator Sue Hollis said the legal actions are unfortunate, but she expects the cities to prevail. She said both cities badly need the water.

- When Pat Manson pole vaults and Von Ware triple jumps in the 2000 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, McMinnville’s Dr. Stephen Teal will be watching. He won’t be there in person, but he’s already had a personal impact on the athlete’s training. Teal spent two weeks in June at the U.S. Olympic Training Center near San Diego. He volunteered his expertise as some of America’s top athletes prepared for competition.

- The McMinnville Police Department continues to investigate the June 24 vandalism incident in which windows in more than 20 vehicles, some belonging to Mac Police and the Sheriff’s Office, were shot out by a BB or pellet gun in various parts of McMinnville.

50 Years Ago

- “This will begin a service that has been woefully lacking in Yamhill County.”

So said Dayton attorney Carl Francis, whose long-term efforts suddenly have blossomed into what soon will become established legal aid service to indigent persons in the county. Yamhill County Legal Aid Service, Inc., chartered May 2 of this year, has received two paid positions under a federal program. Francis and others in the county for years have worked toward establishing a low income legal aid service. The nonprofit organization was incorporated with directors including Carl Bainter, Allyn Brown, Jules Drabkin, Karen Ennis, Francis, John Fuller, Norman Harper, Jack Hodges and Francis Kennard.

- County commissioners last week approved the dissolving of Mid-Willamette Valley Air Pollution Authority, following suit with a previous decision by Marion County. MWVAOA was one of three air pollution authority organizations created to handle regional issuance of air pollution permits and to follow up permits with field inspections.

“When Marion County failed to approve 1975-76 funding, we could see that the agency was going to fold,” said Colin Armstrong, commission representative to the Authority. DEQ staff will move into the Authority facilities in Salem, a spokesman said, and will take over permit issuance and field investigations in the five county area (which also includes Benton, Linn and Polk counties).