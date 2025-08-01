Memory Lane/Vintage NR: Aug. 1, 2025
A look back at Yamhill County news
10 years ago
- The McMinnville City Council banned the open carry of loaded guns in city parks this week, fixing a previous rule banning guns outright that did not conform to state law. Councilors debated if the ban would serve to make parks safer. Councilor Kellie Menke wondered if “we’re just asking for trouble.” But Parks Director Jay Pearson urged the adoption of the revised rule, and Police Chief Matt Scales supported the move.
- The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request from a group of Newberg volunteers for installation of a life jacket lending kiosk at Rogers Landing in Newberg. The kiosk is intended to serve as a memorial to Cesar Campuzano, a 15-year-old boy who drowned near the Willamette River boat launch. The project was spearheaded by Donny Lehmann, who runs the Yamco Watch Facebook page. Volunteers have already collected 50 life jackets.
25 Years Ago
- Formerly a division of the Health and Human Services Department, the Yamhill County Juvenile Department began functioning on its own July 1. Tim Loewen, former manager of juvenile court services, was appointed juvenile director. Creating the Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Facility required the hiring of a full staff. A $4.2 million juvenile crime levy passed in 1994 also funded a full-time deputy district attorney who deals solely with juveniles. Juvenile referral rates, reflecting the number of juveniles either cited or arrested by officers, have dropped over the past three years from 1,586 to 1,276.
- The McMinnville City Council wants more specific cost estimates and clearly defined project targets before approving a multimillion dollar parks and open space bond for the November ballot. Parks and Rec Director Jay Pearson hopes voters will approve a bond in the $6 million to $8 million range. He proposes using the money to expand the city’s pedestrian and bike trail systems, improve access to Joe Dancer Park, acquire more park land, develop a community park on newly acquired acreage next to Columbus Elementary School and improve a number of existing facilities.
- Here’s a gift for the person who has everything: a small Oregon town just eight miles east of Lincoln City oceanfront. For the second time in as many years, the unincorporated town of Otis is for sale. The 200-acre townsite carries an asking price of $2.2 million. The sale includes five leased commercial buildings (housing a post office, gas station, Pronto Pup outlet and more), two houses, a Grange hall, a 28-stall horse stable and a horse arena.
50 Years Ago
- Tin canning lids with rubberized sealer might as well be made of gold, judging by the short supply of them in Oregon and elsewhere. The severe shortage appears to be caused by considerable panic buying. Two McMinnville grocers this week discussed the problem. They, like fellow food supply businessmen, are forced to keep canning lids off the shelf and pass them out on an allocation basis to customers.
“If the companies were raising the price of lids that might make sense,” one said. “With this shortage, they could up prices five cents at a shot and raise them to any desired selling price. But the price is just slightly higher than last year’s, so no one is really taking advantage of the situation.”
Another grocer said he has sold more lids in the first six months of this year than in any year of his store’s history. “We had lids all winter, and sold more than usual,” he said, “and I thought that would take care of most canning season needs. But now there is more panic buying than ever.”
