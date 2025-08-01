August 1, 2025 Tweet

Memory Lane/Vintage NR: Aug. 1, 2025

(July 30, 1980)##Several pickup loads of bread were donated Tuesday by the Safeway Supermarket in McMinnville to the Yamhill County Gleaners, for distribution to nonprofit programs and low-income individuals. Helping unload one of the vehicles-full were Bud Schmidt, director of the Community Action Program, Mary Perkins, head of gleaning, and Curtis Noriega, volunteer services supervisor to the adult and family services division of the state Department of Human Resources. Sunshine Dairy donated freezer space to temporarily store some of the bread products. (July 30, 1955) ##These two Dayton girls, Carol Johnson and Pat Willert, both 15, point up the approaching demand for a near record number of bean pickers. More than 1000 acres of this important crop in Yamhill County and surrounding area will be ready for harvesting by the end of next week. (July 28, 1980)## Construction is evident on Ford Street these days as the walls begin to rise on the major addition to Gallery Theatre. The work is part of a $1 million renovation and building project of the Gallery Players of Oregon, the local community theater organization. (Aug. 15, 1970) ##One of the well-received attractions at the Yamhill County Fair this year is balloon-making by Tacki the Clown, shown displaying his skill for some youngsters Wednesday. Tacki will be on the grounds Saturday distributing balloons and performing with a trained poodle. (July 26, 1955) ##Ed Laird, conservationist, is shown putting up a sign pointing out the new location of the Soil Conservation Service office. The office, one block east of its former location, is in the Union Building. The new location will mean added convenience for farmers, who will be able to transact all their business with regard to a particular conservation project in one building. (July 28, 1965) ##Members of the Pixie Unit at the Girl Scout sponsored Day Camp held last week at Wortman Park listen to a reading of “Cinderella.” The unit was composed of children of the Day Camp leaders. Reading the story, but not shown in the picture, was Donna Brentano. Helpers were Sally Spencer and Joni Palmer. (July 30, 1980)## Leaders and members of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce took to the streets Monday and swept up several loads of debris, such as ash, weeds and dust, in a cleanup project before the community’s weekend Heritage Days celebration. Jeanne Rabe, Jacquie Butler, Bob Butler and Willard Klingler work on a main street sidewalk. (July 30, 1980) ##Mr. and Mrs. Dayton Centennial, in the forefront of the Dayton Centennial Parade held Saturday, were Ernest Duzan and Lena Filer. Mrs. Duzan, center, accompanied her husband. (July 28, 1980) ##One of those in charge of cracking thousands of eggs for the approximately 2,000 who came for breakfast Sunday in Amity was Emma Halloway. The Amity Women’s Club annual Pancake Breakfast, held in the city park, attracted several family and Amity High class reunions, as well as hundreds of historical auto enthusiasts. (July 30, 1980) ##The Grand Opening celebration for the new McMinnville office of Benj. Franklin Federal Savings and Loan Association at 216 E Third St. will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 31 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Branch manager is Mark A. Sullivan.

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

- The McMinnville City Council banned the open carry of loaded guns in city parks this week, fixing a previous rule banning guns outright that did not conform to state law. Councilors debated if the ban would serve to make parks safer. Councilor Kellie Menke wondered if “we’re just asking for trouble.” But Parks Director Jay Pearson urged the adoption of the revised rule, and Police Chief Matt Scales supported the move.

- The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request from a group of Newberg volunteers for installation of a life jacket lending kiosk at Rogers Landing in Newberg. The kiosk is intended to serve as a memorial to Cesar Campuzano, a 15-year-old boy who drowned near the Willamette River boat launch. The project was spearheaded by Donny Lehmann, who runs the Yamco Watch Facebook page. Volunteers have already collected 50 life jackets.

25 Years Ago

- Formerly a division of the Health and Human Services Department, the Yamhill County Juvenile Department began functioning on its own July 1. Tim Loewen, former manager of juvenile court services, was appointed juvenile director. Creating the Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Facility required the hiring of a full staff. A $4.2 million juvenile crime levy passed in 1994 also funded a full-time deputy district attorney who deals solely with juveniles. Juvenile referral rates, reflecting the number of juveniles either cited or arrested by officers, have dropped over the past three years from 1,586 to 1,276.

- The McMinnville City Council wants more specific cost estimates and clearly defined project targets before approving a multimillion dollar parks and open space bond for the November ballot. Parks and Rec Director Jay Pearson hopes voters will approve a bond in the $6 million to $8 million range. He proposes using the money to expand the city’s pedestrian and bike trail systems, improve access to Joe Dancer Park, acquire more park land, develop a community park on newly acquired acreage next to Columbus Elementary School and improve a number of existing facilities.

- Here’s a gift for the person who has everything: a small Oregon town just eight miles east of Lincoln City oceanfront. For the second time in as many years, the unincorporated town of Otis is for sale. The 200-acre townsite carries an asking price of $2.2 million. The sale includes five leased commercial buildings (housing a post office, gas station, Pronto Pup outlet and more), two houses, a Grange hall, a 28-stall horse stable and a horse arena.

50 Years Ago

- Tin canning lids with rubberized sealer might as well be made of gold, judging by the short supply of them in Oregon and elsewhere. The severe shortage appears to be caused by considerable panic buying. Two McMinnville grocers this week discussed the problem. They, like fellow food supply businessmen, are forced to keep canning lids off the shelf and pass them out on an allocation basis to customers.

“If the companies were raising the price of lids that might make sense,” one said. “With this shortage, they could up prices five cents at a shot and raise them to any desired selling price. But the price is just slightly higher than last year’s, so no one is really taking advantage of the situation.”

Another grocer said he has sold more lids in the first six months of this year than in any year of his store’s history. “We had lids all winter, and sold more than usual,” he said, “and I thought that would take care of most canning season needs. But now there is more panic buying than ever.”