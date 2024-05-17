Memories of Memorial: School celebrates 75 years with Spring Fling on May 17

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Easy Writer
I attended Memorial and starred in "A Christmas Carol" in 1973 as Ebenezer Scrooge, which is funny because I was a girl. I guess the late great music teacher, Don Boudon, figured even the boys had high voices so it didn't matter if a girl played the lead. I'm probably the only cross dressing Scrooge in the history of modern theater.