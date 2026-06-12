Memorial scholarship supports artists

The Grier Grant is named after the late Ronan Griere Godfrey, who inspired the foundation that helps children and provides educational opportunities. Ronan, 13, died in 2021 from a rare disease, dyskeratosis congenita.

“Grier” also takes its name from Ronan’s great-grandmother, Georgina Grierson Winnifred Nixon, grandmother of Traveling Light founder Rachel Godfrey.

“The Grier Grant was created to honor creativity, dedication and the pursuit of lifelong learning,” Godfrey said.

Residents of Yamhill County who are at least 16 years old can apply for the $1,000 award. Their applications must “demonstrate a commitment to artistic growth and a clear plan for continuing their education or artistic development.”

Applicants may work in any media, including visual arts, design, photography, ceramics, digital media, mixed media, music, writing and other disciplines. They must submit a personal statement about their background, plans, goals and how they would use grant funds.

By supporting emerging artists, Rachel Godfrey said, the foundation hopes to help remove financial barriers, encourage creative growth and invest in the artistic future of Yamhill County.

Traveling Light’s mission is to encourage discovery and innovation through education.

The application deadline is Aug. 7. For application forms, go to www.gotlf.org/grier-grant. For more information, email connect@gotlf.org.