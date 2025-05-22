Memorial Day events planned

Many families also visit cemeteries to remember loved ones during the holiday.

Memorial Day originally was called Decoration Day, a day for people to decorate the graves of soldiers fallen in wartime. It first was celebrated in 1868 following the Civil War, and became an official federal holiday a century later.

This Memorial Day, McMinnville children will set out more than 5,000 flags to honor Oregonians who lost their lives in service. The flag display, which has become a local tradition, runs from Friday through Monday, Memorial Day itself, on Baker Creek Road in northwest McMinnville.

Tara Hessel started the display when she was teaching at the Christian school at what is now called Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Road. She wanted to teach her students about the sacrifices made by members of the military.

American Legion members and members of the Legion Auxiliary, Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion will visit several cemeteries and other sites on Memorial Day, Monday. All are open to the public.

The schedule includes the Amity Cemetery a 9 a.m., Dayton’s veteran’s memorial next to city hall at 10 a.m., the Yamhill Carlton Pioneer Cemetery at 11 a.m. and, at noon, the flag display on Baker Creek Road, McMinnville.

At each site, members will place a wreath and talk about the history and importance of Memorial Day, which honors those who have sacrificed for their country.

Monday afternoon, the American Legion Hall on Atlantic Avenue, McMinnville, will host a barbecue from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations will be accepted for meals. For more information, call 503-434-2218.

In Grand Ronde, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 26, at the Grand Ronde Veterans Memorial. The event will include honors for tribal veterans.