Melvin H. Dittmer 1933 - 2025

Melvin H. Dittmer was born November 4, 1933, near Concordia, Missouri. He was the son of Edward and Hettie (Nauerth) Dittmer. He passed away peacefully at the age of 91, with his family by his side.



He was a graduate of the University of Missouri. He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959, and later worked as a research engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Illinois before moving to Oregon in 1960.



He was married to Virginia Friesen on May 27, 1961, in Eugene, Oregon. From 1960 to 1988, he worked as a civil engineer for the U.S. Forest Service in Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Alaska.



In 1993, he moved near McMinnville, Oregon, bought land, built a home, and planted hazelnut trees, which he cared for until his

death. Melvin enjoyed reading, watching Westerns, traveling, playing golf, hiking, and working on his farm.



Survivors include his wife, Virginia Dittmer of McMinnville; and two daughters, Lori Horton and Karen Dittmer.



He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and one sister, all from Missouri.



In lieu of a service, the family encourages a visit to one of his favorite places: the Tillamook Forest Center in Oregon.