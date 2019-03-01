Melvin Dean Leppin - 1937 - 2019

Melvin Dean Leppin passed away March 1, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born July 19, 1937, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Harold and Charlotte Leppin. He grew up along with three siblings on the family farm in Amity.

Melvin graduated from Amity High School in 1955 with an athletic honor for Best Athlete. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the Army and spent time serving his country in Panama. He was married from 1959 to 1970, and has three children.

Melvin is survived by his sister, Lynda Nyseth of Amity; his brother, Larry Leppin of Amity; three children, Corrine Rappleyea of Portland, James Leppin of Bethel, and Meladean Boyle of Portland; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Bethel Community Church, 7575 Bethel Road, Rickreall, Oregon. A reception will follow. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.