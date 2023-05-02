Melt Down Where to find the cheese

Forty-four businesses, most of them restaurants, are participating in the 2025 Melt Down, a fundraiser for the Yamhill County food bank.

Each participant offers a special grilled cheese sandwich or other treat, such as fondue, popcorn or an ice cream sandwich. The place donates $2 for each special purchased in February to the YCAP food bank.

Diners who make purchases at multiple locations during February can qualify for prizes, such as a cheese grater, a maize-colored camp mug, a T-shirt or a light gray beanie.

Below is a list of this year’s Melt Down participants.

Amity: Brooks Wine; The Common Cup.

Carlton: Blind Pig; Carlton Corners; The Horse Radish.

Dayton: The By-Pass Bar & Grill; Domaine Willamette; Loam Kitchen; Sokol Blosser Winery.

McMinnville: Alpine Crossing; American Legion Post 21; Bert’s Chuckwagon BBQ; Blue Moon Lounge; Chris James Cellars; Conservatory Bar; The Diner; 1882 Grille; Golden Valley Brewery; Grain Station; Harvest Fresh; Hawaii-Five-O-Three Café; House of Brassi’s food truck; Humble Spirit; Laughing Bean Bistro; Local Flow; Neely’s Food Truck; R. Stuart & Co. Winery, which will pair with the new fromage-forward business Mack & Cheese; Serendipity Ice Cream; Two Dogs Taphouse; and Wildwood Café.

West of McMinnville: Bellevue Country Store on Highway 18 and Youngberg Hill, 10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road.

Newberg/Dundee: Barley & Vine Tavern; Chehalem Valley Brewing; Coffee Cat Coffeehouse; Jem 100; J’s Family Restaurant & Lounge; Lyrics Cafe; Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn; Old Town Bar & Grill; Social Goods; and Trellis.

Willamina: Fort Hill Restaurant on Highway 18.

Yamhill: The Larson House.

For more information, visit the Melt Down webpage, yamhillcap.org/tmd2025.