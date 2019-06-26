Meadow Lake crash injures one

CARLTON - A Newberg man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning west of Carlton on Meadow Lake Road.

He was identified by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office as Grant Edward Gard, 23. He was transported by Life Flight helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. His condition was not available.

The helicopter's arrival was slightly delayed when it had to refuel, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. There was also some difficulty securing a proper landing zone.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m., Capt. Chris Ray said. Gard was pinned in his pickup after it went down an embankment, about 20 feet off the road.

A passerby reported the crash and went down the embankment to assist the driver, according to ray.

There was a large response of medical and rescue personnel to the scene, as extrication was required to remove Gard from the vehicle. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.