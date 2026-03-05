McMinnville to begin accepting council applications

In a press release issued Tuesday, the city announced it would accept applications for the seat vacated by Jessica Payne from Mar. 9 to 27. The candidates will be interviewed by council at a special meeting scheduled for April 8.

The chosen candidate will fill the remainder of Payne’s term, and a permanent replacement will be chosen in the Nov. 3 election. Candidates for the permanent seat can also apply for the interim position, according to city staff.

Applicants must be registered voters who have lived in the city for at least one year and reside in Ward 3. An interactive ward map is available at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/citycouncil/page/find-your-ward-new-interactive-ward-map.

Applications can be downloaded from the city website or picked up at the recorder’s office. They can be dropped off at the City Hall mailbox or emailed to City Recorder Claudia Cisneros at cityrecorderteam@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.