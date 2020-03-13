By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 13, 2020 Tweet

McMinnville schools will offer grab-and-go meals to students

With Oregon schools closing for a two-week spring break -- twice as long as usual, due to concerns about coronavirus -- some districts will continue to offer meals for students.

McMinnville School District will offer "grab and go" lunches on weekdays from Monday, March 16, to Tuesday, March 31, at the district's elementary schools.

Food can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Meals must be taken home; no food will be served on site.

MSD also will deliver meals along several bus routes that usually serve elementary students. Check the district website for a list of routes, stops and approximate times.

Other than "grab and go" meal pickup, school buildings and other district facilities will be closed to the public through the end of the month.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday night that schools will be closed through the end of March. In addition, school activities and gatherings, such as meetings and competitions, are suspended through at least mid-April.

The McMinnville School-Based Health Center, a cooperative effort with county public health, also will be closed. Families that need its services can call the Sunrise Family Clinic, at 503-474-3600.

Like other school districts across Oregon, MSD officials scrambled to prepare for the early spring break closure. The district sent letters to students' families Friday suggesting ways that youngsters can keep up with their learning while schools are closed.

For all students, teachers suggest getting plenty of exercise and sleep, staying clean and eating a nutritious diet.

By grade level, teachers suggest:

n Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade: parents and children should read together for at least 30 minutes a day and play games that use math.

n Second- through fifth-grade: reading daily for at least 30 minutes, completing iReady math lessons several times a week, and logging into students' Clever educational website for activities they use in school.

n Middle school: reading for 60 minutes a day, logging into Clever, and doing iReady math lessons.

n High school: reading for at least 60 minutes a day, logging into Clever, making Pathway choices or practicin for SATs, and using educational apps such as Big Ideas Math or Duolingo.