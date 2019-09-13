McMinnville School Board meets Monday night

McMinnville School Board members will review the start of the 2019-20 school year when they meet Monday, Sept. 16. The public session will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

The board also will hold an executive session at 7:15 p.m. to discuss real property transactions.

The public meeting's agenda also includes the first reading of langugage changes in policies, plus reports on finances, facilities and personnel.

The board's usual meeting date is the second Monday of the month, but the date was changed to the third Monday for September only.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.