McMinnville School Board expected to approve Student Success Act money plan

The McMinnville School Board is expected on Monday to approve the district's plans for using an anticipated $5.5 million in state Student Success Act funding to boost teacher hiring and provide other services for its most vulnerable children.

Adminstrators said the money from SSA's Student Investment Account will allow the district to hire more employees next year to address students’ mental health and behavior needs, ensure support for vulnerable populations, reduce class sizes and improve instruction.

The district's plan calls for hiring about 55 more staff members, including 36 licensed teachers and specialists, 18 classified workers and one administrator. The 6,700-student district will spend the remaining money on instructional, professional and technical services, and on supplies and materials.

Also Monday night, the school board will set the calendar for 2020-21, appoint someone to the budget committee and consider final approval for out-of-state and overnight field trips. It also will hear reports on finances, facilities and programs.

The public meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the district office at 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

For more information, call the district at 503-565-4000.