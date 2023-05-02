McMinnville rec bond deficit down to 33 in updated results

A new set of ballot returns released by the county clerk Friday, Nov. 7, shows the rec bond deficit reduced from 67 to 33.

The current results are 4,714 (50.18%) against and 4,681 (49.82%) in favor of the measure.

The latest report added 406 votes to the previous ballot count, with those recent ballots including 220 in favor and 186 opposed to the bond measure — a 54-46 percent margin.

Oregon law requires an automatic recount if results show a difference of 0.2% or less based on total votes for and against a measure. That difference in latest results is 0.35%.

An elector may file a demand for a recount and must pay for it — unless the outcome of the election is changed, in which case the deposit would be refunded.

“We are posting outside of our anticipated schedule because we received the bulk of postmarked ballots yesterday afternoon and feel it is important to provide an update,” Clerk Keri Hinton told the News-Register. “We do not expect to continue to receive this many postmarks next week as we only received six today.”

Hinton said voters who submitted a ballot that was challenged should have been contacted by now. Voters have until Nov. 25 to resolve any issues.

“We encourage voters to reach out if they have questions about resolving a signature issue,” Hinton said.