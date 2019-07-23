McMinnville police identify assault suspect

Photo courtesy McMinnville Police Department##Steven Killeen has been identified as the suspect in a Tuesday afternoon assault.

Updated 7/24 9 a.m.

McMinnville police have identified Steven Edward Killeen, 29, as the suspect in the Tuesday afternoon assault of an adult female in the Staples parking lot, 1150 N. Highway 99W, according to Capt. Rhonda Jaasko. He had not been taken into custody.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Jaasko said she could not confirm the manner in which the victim, who was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment, was assaulted.

Killeen is described as being 6-foot tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds.

Anyone seeing him should call either 911 or the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency dispatch number, 503-434-6500.

He was acquitted of one count of harassment following a bench trial last August before Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge John Collins. The sheriff's office responded to a domestic disturbance in Lafayette that resulted in Killeen's arrest on the charge, according to court records.