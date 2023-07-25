McMinnville Music Festival canceled

McMinnville Music Festival, presented by NW Food & Gifts, has been canceled for 2023.

The event had been scheduled for Third and Evans streets on Aug. 18-20, with an expanded band line-up.

James Tate, festival chair, said lack of funding and sponsorships led to the cancellation, but said “we did have some outstanding community businesses step up and help” and thanked committee members for the many hours spent planning and preparing for the event.

“With their support we foresee next year’s event will be even more exciting,” Tate said.