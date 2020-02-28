McMinnville may get $1.5M for homeless center

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Drew1951
Mr. Wall: Did the government not try “rounding up” groups of Japanese citizens during WWII? Not only is your idea hateful, it goes against everything that JC ever said. I feel sorry for you.
treefarmer
"Wall’s views, however, were not shared by the majority of people who offered testimony." WHEW!