McMinnville man killed in Highway 18 crash

A McMinnville man was killed Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, in a two-vehicle crash just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport on Highway 18, according to the Oregon State Police.

The OSP identified the victim as Ruben Granados Zanchez, 67, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported about 6:45 a.m.

He was driving a Datsun (Toyota) pickup eastbound, when on the icy surface, lost control and slid into the westbound lanes and was t-boned by a Subaru WRX operated by Jered Jin Hartman, 36, of Tigard. Hartman was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Assisting OSP and McMinnville Fire was the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew.

The highway was shut down for three hours and traffic was detoured while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.