McMinnville man dies kayaking in Southern Oregon

The Rogue Valley Times reported the incident.

Kazlauskas was pronounced dead on the riverbank near the entrance to Hellgate Canyon, where he was brought by other individuals.

Orange Torpedo Trips, whose Oregon headquarters are in Merlin, assisted with CPR. Hellgate Jetboat Excursions, based in Grants Pass, brought emergency medical technicians to the riverbank in an effort to revive Kazlauskas.

The victim was wearing a life jacket, and Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said it’s not believed Kazlauskas drowned.

“It’s definitely tragic,” he told the Times. “We have people that recreate in this area, and this is the last thing we want to see anybody go through, whether they live here or not.”

Snyder said the Kazlauskas’ family was on the river with him at the time.

Jill Thomey, marketing manager with Hellgate Jetboat Excursions, told the Times, “We were glad to be able to help, and be in the right place at the right time to shuttle the EMTs down. We’re very sorry for the loss to the family.”