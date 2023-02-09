By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • February 9, 2023 Tweet

McMinnville man convicted of cyber sex crimes

Jesse Rider

A McMinnville man pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one count of encouraging sexual assault of an animal and received a 36-month term of probation at his sentencing hearing Tuesday, Feb. 7 before Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Chapman.

In addition to probation, Jesse Rider, 32, must register as a sex offender for life.

Eight counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one count of encouraging sexual assault of an animal were dismissed as part of plea negotiations between Deputy District Attorney Holly Winter and defense attorney Carol Fredrick of McMinnville.

Rider’s probation comes with special conditions, including prohibiting him from places that “exist for the enjoyment of children or persons under 18 years of age,” and those locations include playgrounds, arcades, amusement parks, zoos, schools, parks, fast food restaurants and malls.

Rider must not involve himself in any organization which would place him in direct contact with persons under 18 years old.

He was also ordered to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation or sex offender assessment as directed by his probation officer and enter into and complete a treatment program if one is recommended.

The McMinnville Police Detective Division received information from the Oregon Department of Justice regarding a “cybertip” they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The cybertip contained information about someone uploading several hundred sexually explicit images of children by means of an Internet file hosting service.

A detective conducted the investigation, which involved obtaining a search warrant. Newberg-Dundee police assisted.

The Detective Division is comprised of officers who primarily conduct investigations involving child physical and sexual abuse, as well as cases involving sexually explicit imagery of children, and online child exploitation and enticement.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is a private, nonprofit corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization.

It is a collection point for information relating to child exploitation and they forward the information they receive to appropriate law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

The organization also provides information and resources to parents of exploited children, as well as information about what signs or indicators parents should look for and information about how parents can prevent their child from being exploited.

Anyone wanting to report child exploitation should contact their local law enforcement agency; or you can contact NCMEC through their “Cybertip” hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678), or through their online reporting system at CyberTipline.org.