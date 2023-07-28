McMinnville man arrested on sex-related charges; DA dismisses charges

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Jean
That RV had all kinds of bible verses painted on it until Muchas Gracias finally put up giant fence to hide that RV. I've seen that guy walking around there with a huge pistol strapped to his hip and sporting lots of neo-nazi tats. Theirs kids are very sweet and friendly. Such a shame to hear of this abuse.
Bizzyditchaz
Hope he goes away for a long time!
macgreg
What a sick POS