By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

McMinnville man arrested on sex-related charges; DA dismisses charges

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Jean

That RV had all kinds of bible verses painted on it until Muchas Gracias finally put up giant fence to hide that RV. I've seen that guy walking around there with a huge pistol strapped to his hip and sporting lots of neo-nazi tats. Theirs kids are very sweet and friendly. Such a shame to hear of this abuse.

Bizzyditchaz

Hope he goes away for a long time!

macgreg

What a sick POS

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented