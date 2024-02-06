McMinnville Lions Club’s ‘Roaring Night’ postponed

McMinnville Lions Club has postponed its fundraiser, “A Roaring Night of Giving” originally scheduled for Feb. 3, until May 11. Organizers cited low ticket sales.

The location for the dinner, dance, and auctions will be in a new location and the times have also been changed.

The event will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Grand McMinnville, 325 N.E. Third St. A catered dinner will be served by It’s Party Time and Ad Lib will provide music. Wine and beer will be provided by J.L. Kiff Vineyards and Bierly Brewing, respectively.

Silent and oral auctions and a raffle will also help raise funds for the Lions sight and hearing programs and scholarships, as well as Henderson House domestic violence shelter and services. Cost is $75 per person; buy tickets at aroaringnightofgiving.com or call 503-330-3441 for details.