McMinnville library hosts authors fair Saturday

About two dozen other local authors will show and talk about their books during the McMinnville Public Library’s first Authors Day on Saturday, Feb. 24. Admission is free.

Representatives of the Paper Gardens literary contest and the Yamhill River Writers group also will be on hand to meet the public.(Paper Gardens deadline is March 2.) Visitors who collect signatures from several authors can enter a raffle to win books.

The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Carnegie Room and upstairs Fireplace Room. For more information, call the library, at 503-435-5562.

Also at the library on Feb. 24: 10:30 a.m. family storytime.