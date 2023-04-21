April 21, 2023 Tweet

McMinnville HOF set to induct three new members

Danny Langsdorf, Jason Hafner and Kristen (Lilly) Kennedy will be inducted on Saturday, May 6 in a ceremony in the McMinnville High School gymnasium.

The News-Register presents the first of three articles on the inductees, beginning with Langsdorf, whose first chance at Grizzly athletics came as he was at home getting ready for a date.

In 1987, Langsdorf was quarterback of the freshman football team at McMinnville High School, where he expected to play his first year and develop.

The varsity team was hammered with injuries, however, and Langsdorf was called to step in at halftime of the third game of the season. He got to the stadium, stepped in admirably and took over as the starter.

The Grizzlies struggled as a team during Langsdorf’s tenure as the starting quarterback, at one point losing 21 straight games.

His love for the game never wavered, however, and he never complained about the team’s struggles. While he also played basketball and baseball, it was clear that football was his best sport.

He shined in offseason camps and shrine bowls, impressing college coaches and cementing himself as a college prospect. He was also active around the school, coaching powder puff football, managing the student store and participating in honor society and student government.

He went to Boise State to play college football, and he spent three seasons in Idaho, starting two of them. After a coaching change, Langsdorf lost the starting job, and his competitive spirit brought him back to Linfield, where he started and played under head coach Ed Langsdorf, his father.

With Langsdorf leading the way in 1994, the ‘Cats went 8-2. Langsdorf threw for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. Against Southern Oregon, he set a then-school record of 439 yards and five touchdowns.

After his collegiate career, Langsdorf entered the coaching realm, where he has been since 1996. He has been on a coaching staff every season, including stints in the Canadian Football League and the National Football League.

His longest tenure was at Oregon State, where he coached tight ends in 1997 and 1998 and was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2005 to 2013.

In 2007, while at Oregon State, Langsdorf donated a kidney to Laurie Cavanaugh, the wife of then OSU offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh.

After Oregon State, Langsdorf made several stops around the country, including a return to the NFL, where he was the New York Giants quarterback coach in 2014.

He is now in his second season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- - -

In addition to honoring the three inductees, the school will also recognize current seniors who are three-sport athletes and the 1997 and 1998 boys state champion swim teams.

The school will also present the first Perry Stubberfield Legacy Award, which is given to those who have made a significant impact on athletics in the community.

Stubberfield was a lifelong resident of McMinnville, a three-sport athlete himself at the high school before becoming a teacher, coach and administrator. He also was an assistant coach for the Linfield baseball team in the 1980s.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a social (half) hour before dinner at 6:30. The induction ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $35 and can be purchased through McMinnville High School Athletics. Those interested can reach Athletics Secretary Nicole Curry at 503-565-4206 or by email at ncurry@msd.k12.or.us.