McMinnville Downtown Association awards postponed

The McMinnville Downtown Association awards banquet scheduled for tonight, Feb. 23, has been postponed because of the snowy, icy weather.

MDA officials announced about 11:30 this morning that the event will be postponed until Thursday, March 23.

"In the spirit of safety, we do not want to put anyone at risk," MDA director Dave Rucklos said.

He said purchased tickets will be honored March 23. Refunds will be available next week.

For more information, call the MDA, at 503-472-3605.