McMinnville Day of Service city cleanup Saturday

The “McMinnville Day of Service” community event coincides with McMinnville’s “birthday,” which is about Oct. 20, said Lisa Macy Baker of Visit McMinnville.

Volunteers of all ages can register in advance at the website iheartmac.org or arrive at 9 a.m. Saturday at the fountain next to the library in City Park. Tools and bags for trash will be provided.

Volunteers may want to bring their own work gloves, although plastic gloves will be available.

Coffee and bagels from Bunny Belly and Bierly Brewing, which makes gluten-free items, will be served at the registration point.

Plans call for picking up litter in City Park, the downtown area and the parking garage at Fifth and Davis streets.

Participants can share their photos of the event with #MacDayOfService. Ten participants will be randomly selected to win $50 Mac Bucks gift cards.