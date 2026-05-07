McMinnville Community Tennis Association offering adult clinics

Clinics will beon Thursdays through August 20 and will be taught by professionals and current Linfield coaches, Todd Mansfield and Phil Whitehead.

Cost to attend is $25 per session.

Grades K-12 weekly lessons and clinics will begin Monday, June 22, and run through the week of August 16 at the Cowls Street tennis courts.

MCTA is in its sixth year as a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the growth of tennis in Yamhill County.

Prospective participants can sign up for both clinics online at maccommunitytennis.com and email their questions to maccommunitytennis@gmail.com