McMinnville City Council pursues more land

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Violet4Kat
More land is not needed. Better use of available land is needed. Just drive around within city limits. Multiple open spaces. Multiple vacant store and business buildings. Properties that look abandoned. COVID-19 is highlighting how unwise it is to allow large cities. McMinnville has already taken enough of our County’s valuable and fertile farm lands. McMinnville would be a better neighbor by deciding to live within its current boundaries.