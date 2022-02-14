McMinnville City Council approves ordinance on abandoned vehicles

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
David S. Wall
From the article:
"In other Business..."
'No' mention as to the size of the budget deficit and how to close the budget gap was mentioned.
'No' mention if there will be a 'Downsizing' in Senior City Management.
Meanwhile...McMinnvilleans cringe at the thought the budget deficit will be placed on their utility bills.
Homelessness will continue to increase in McMinnville due to the free-services and accommodations.
The 'Turtledove' issue is going to cause a myriad of problems and should not be supported.
Can "Turtledoves' be parked on neighborhood streets?
David S. Wall