McMinnville board to discuss broken pipe

The McMinnville School Board will hold a brief business session Monday, Jan. 22, to discuss dealing with a water leak during the extremely cold weather.

Pipes froze, causing a sprinkler to go off at Grandhaven Elementary School on Sunday. Water flooded several classrooms and ruined carpeting.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 700 N.E. Lafayette Avenue, and via Zoom. A work session will follow. The board will discuss safe routes to school, assessment data for students with disabilities, school safety and personnel.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.