McMinnville board plans school budget hearing

McMinnville School Board will hold a public meeting about the proposed 2026-27 budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, following by a business session at 6:40 p.m.

Later in the evening, the board will vote on whether to adopt the spending plan, which calls for a total budget of $154,611,190, with a general operating fund of $104,829,220. Other funds include $11,750,000 in debt service for repayment of construction bonds; a variety of grants; and an ending fund balance of about $7 million.

Several positions were cut, not filled after resignations or reduced to balance the budget, in addition to trimming spending across the board, Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua said.

In other matters, the board will hear reports about finances, facilities and school improvement plans, consider policies and student fees, and interview candidates for an opening on the board created by the resignation of Abbie Warmbier, who is moving out of the state.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.