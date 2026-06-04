McMinnvile basketball and golf camp registration open for June

Grizzly basketball camps

The McMinnville Girls Basketball program will hold its annual girls basketball camp from Tuesday, June 16, through Thursday, June 18, at the high school. The camp is open to all girls entering first through ninth grades during the 2026-2027 school year.

Camp days will run from 9-11 a.m. for first- and second-graders ($55 for registration) and 9 a.m. to noon for third- through ninth-graders ($70) each day.

McMinnville High School Girls Basketball Coach Sean Coste, assistant coaches and members of the high school team will direct the camp.

The Boys Grizzly Basketball Camp will be from Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25. The camp is for all boys entering third through ninth grade during the 2026-27 school year and will last from 9 to 11:45 a.m. each day.

Questions about the boys’ camp can be referred to Varsity Head Basketball Coach Tucker Coil at tcoil@msd.k12.or.us. Coste can answer inquiries about the girls’ camp at scoste@msd.k12.or.us

Those interested can register online by visiting the McMinnville Basketball Association website at mcminnvillebasketball.com.

Grizzly summer golf camps

The McMinnville High School golf programs (boys and girls) will host a youth golf camp at McMinnville High School from Tuesday, June 16, through Thursday, June 18.

The camp is for boys and girls entering fourth through ninth grades in the fall of 2026. The camp will be from 9 to 10:30 each day. The cost to participate is $35 if registered before Friday, June 12, and $45 after June 12.

Campers will be coached by members of the McMinnville High School coaching staff as well as current and former players. The goal of the camp is for everyone to have fun learning the fundamentals of the game.

“We will focus on teaching the participants the basics of putting, chipping and the mechanics of the full swing,” they said. Everyone will participate in daily contests and each camper will receive a camp t-shirt.

Those interested can register and get all questions answered by contacting boys coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us or girls coach Ben Heuberger at bheuberger@msd.k12.or.us.