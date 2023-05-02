McMaster

Honest brokers

I support John Linder and Neyssa Hays for Yamhill County commissioner because they offer something our county desperately needs: a return to practical, common-sense leadership that works for ordinary people. They come from real-world backgrounds, not political pipelines.

John Linder is a CPA and financial professional who understands budgets, accountability and how to make systems actually work. He entered this race after reviewing years of county finances, discovering missed opportunities, neglected investments and weak fiscal stewardship. (linderfororegon.com)

Neyssa Hays brings a similar perspective, shaped by work in family businesses, union jobs, education and nonprofit leadership. Her campaign is focused on making county government function the way households and small businesses do — through clear priorities, honest budgeting and long-term planning. (neyssafororegon.com)

What unites them is a shared commitment to making government work again.

They recognize our county has drifted into short-term fixes, deferred maintenance and inconsistent support for essential services. Hays has pointed to chronic deficits and underfunded core services, Linder to lost grant funding and missed opportunities to bring resources back home.

This election is about more than individual races. It’s about fliping the board toward leadership prioritizing results over rhetoric, collaboration over conflict and stewardship over posturing.

Linder and Hays believe in protecting core services like public health, parks and public safety, while also pursuing smarter revenue strategies that don’t burden working families. They understand government should be accountable, transparent and focused on delivering measurable outcomes.

They share a belief county government should work for all of us. That means making decisions based on what actually improves people’s lives — stronger services, better use of taxpayer dollars and a long-term plan for stability and growth.

If we want a county government reflecting the values of ordinary working people — practical, responsible and results-driven — we need John Linder and Neyssa Hays.

Michael McMaster

McMinnville