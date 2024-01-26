Mayor gathers departments for work session on camping

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
BC
Methinks thou doth protest too much, Mayor Drabkin about the poor treatment you feel you're receiving, while neglecting to notice the disrespect you're dishing out to the citizens. Especially to the task force volunteers.
Even during meetings when you're supposed to be quietly listening to citizens concerns, you have felt the need to defend yourself BEFORE even hearing what was coming, then again after every citizen voices their concerns. What part of quietly listening are you missing? If you're not listening, you're composing your defense in your head instead. No one deserves that disrespect either.