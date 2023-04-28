May 16 election: News-Register endorsements

Continuing a newspaper tradition dating back more than 250 years, we have published a series of endorsements reflecting our editorial views on selected candidates and measures going before McMinnville voters May 16.

School board seats 4, Larry Vollmer over Anita Humlie, and 5, Gerardo Partida over Audrey Aase

School board seats 6, Lu Ann Anderson over Todd Hyder, and 7, Doris Towery over Shellie Reyes.

Measures to combine rural and municipal fire functions under unified command by dissolving the McMinnville Rural Fire Protection District, Yes, and creating the McMinnville Fire District in its stead, Yes. We are not making recommendations for fire board seats.