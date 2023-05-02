Mavis Arlene Miller 1928 - 2023

Mavis Arlene Miller, known to her family and friends as "Arlene," passed away peacefully at the age of 95, on May 7, 2023, at Marjorie House Memory Care.

She was born January 31, 1928, to Odessa and Orva (Sharer) Kilmer, in Sheridan, Oregon. She attended Sheridan grade schools, where she completer her education. (However, not completing high school was one of her biggest regrets.)

She met and, 11 months later, married Alvin Miller on August 25, 1946. To this union were born three children, Yvonne, Loretta and Gilbert. Alvin and Arlene were married for 65 years until his death in 2011.

She was an amazing homemaker, great mom, gardener and loved her extended family. Above all, her love of her Lord and Savior was evident in all aspects of her life!

At age 14, she began working in Grande Ronde, at Mishler Meats Butcher Shop and Grocery Store, owned by her sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Melvin Mishler.

She was preceded in death by great-grandson, Brandon Converse; and two special sons-in-law, John Evans and Howard Converse.

Arlene is survived by her adoring family, Yvonne (Evans) Yoder (Larry), Loretta Converse, both of McMinnville, Gilbert Miller (Nancy) of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; grandchildren, Josh Converse (Tiffanay), Caleb Miller (MacKayla), Jessica Miller Valentine (Robert IV), Ashley Converse West (Mitch), Annie Miller Seabury (Jesse), and Charissa Miller Roberts (Josiah); and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Sawyer, and Robert V.

To honor our mom, a viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at River of Life Fellowship, (formerly First Mennonite Church), 903 S.W. Cedarwood Avenue, in McMinnville.

Any donations may be made in her honor to a charity of your choice.