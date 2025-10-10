Mattress recycling offered next two Saturdays

Yamhill County residents have two opportunities in October to recycle mattresses and box springs for free as part of a statewide nonprofit’s Bye Bye Mattress program.

Avoid the dump fees by dropping off mattresses and box springs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11, at Amity Elementary School, 300 Rice Ln., or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Encore Home Furnishings, 2730 N.E. Bunn Road, McMinnville.

The recycling program began this year and was initiated by a state law passed in 2022. The Mattress Recycling Council oversees the program. For more information, visit www.byebyematress.com.