Master Gardeners plant sale May 2-3

Yamhill County Master Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3, at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville.

Vegetable starts, flowers, bushes and trees will be available during the sale, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Leslie Lewis Pavillion.

Master Gardeners grow many of the plants from seed or cuttings. Others are purchased from nurseries.

The event will include free soil pH testing, a plant help clinic, plant information and specialty vendor booths. Assistance with loading plants will be available.

Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who complete an intensive course offered by the Oregon State University Extension Service. In return for the training, they are required to spend hours volunteering at events such as the plant sale or information booths at the McMinnville Farmers Market.

Proceeds from the annual sale fund education for Yamhill County residents and scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

For more information, go to the Yamhill County Master Gardener Association website, ycmga.org.