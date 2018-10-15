Mary June Tindle - 1927 - 2018

Mary June Tindle passed away October 15, 2018, in Dallas, Oregon, at the age of 91. Mary was born in Salem to Harry and Mildred (Drake)Christensen. She was raised in Hillsboro, where she met and later married David Tindle in 1947. They moved to McMinnville in 1953, eventually owning and operating McMinnville Aviation. They moved to Bend in 1973, and later to Burns, before settling near family in Dallas in 2013. Mary is survived by her husband, David; sister, Janet; son Alan (Kristy); daughter, Ann; granddaughters, Kara Hernandez (Victor) and Kami Hardy (Jon); and five grandchildren. At Mary's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas.